Director Quentin Tarantino is one of the best know directors across the globe. But recently, Quentin made a statement that is sure to shock all, especially his fans. The director – whose last release was much-loved Once Upon a Time in Hollywood starring Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie – said he might be contemplating an early retirement.

In a recent conversation, Quentin revealed that the reason for the same was because most directors have “lousy” and “horrible” last films. He even added that he “should not make another movie” and leave with a hit, aka Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, as his last film. Read all he said below.

During a recent appearance on the Pure Cinema Podcast, Quentin Tarantino spoke about the last films made by directors. He said, “Most directors have horrible last movies. Usually, their worst movies are their last movies. That’s the case for most of the Golden Age directors that ended up making their last movies in the late ’60s and the ’70s, then that ended up being the case for most of the New Hollywood directors who made their last movies in the late ’80s and the ’90s.”

Quentin Tarantino added further, “I mean, most directors’ last films are lousy. Maybe I should not make another movie because I could be really, really happy with dropping the mic on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Giving an example to support his statement, Quentin Tarantino said, “The fact that Arthur Penn’s (Bonnie & Clyde fame director) last movie is Penn & Teller Get Killed is, like, a metaphor for how crummy most of the New Hollywood directors’ last, last films were.” He added, “So, to actually end your career on a decent movie is rare. To end it with, like, a good movie is kind of phenomenal. It’s just rare.”

