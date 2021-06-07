Game Of Thrones in its 8 season run became a phenomenon that the world found itself praising. Bringing to the table the artistry that was never witnessed in the television format, the show based on George RR Martin’s work is still very much a talk of the town even after 2 years of the series wrap. What is also in news is the n*dity on the show. Actor Nathalie Emmanuel who played Missandei is now opening up on the same.

The HBO show with tome became the epitome for shows to be the boldest as possible. The makers never shied away from introducing n*dity to the show, be it for a plot twist, or intimate scenes. Over years, many actors including Emilia Clarke aka Daenerys Targaryen and Jason Momoa aka Khal Drogo, have also spoken about their resistance in facing the camera in their birthday suits. Now Nathalie has opened up on how impacted her career in a negative way. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Nathalie Emmanuel played Emilia Clarke’s confidant Missandei in Game Of Thrones. The Dragon Mother freed her from slavery and gave her the choice to accompany her to Westeros. In the course of the show, Emmanuel developed a romantic relationship with Grey Worm. The two shared an intimate scene and had the Fast & Furious actor naked in the same.

Now as per the latest reports, Nathalie Emmanuel has opened up on the scene and said that it affected her career negatively. If We Got This Covered is to go by, the actor said that everyone else after Game Of Thrones thought she was open to do anything. She expressed how that was for one project and doesn’t apply to all.

Nathalie Emmanuel said, “When I did Game of Thrones, I agreed towards certain n*de scenes or n*dity within the show. And the perception from other projects, when the role required n*dity, that I was just open to do anything because I did it on that one show. But what people didn’t realize is I agreed on terms and specific things for that one particular project, and that doesn’t necessarily apply to all projects.”

