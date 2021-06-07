Vin Diesel led F9, also known as Fast & Furious 9, is continuing to add numbers internationally despite slowing a bit. The film opened amid a huge buzz in global markets on May 19. The major contribution has come from the China market.

The film starring Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez and others, has been in theatres for almost 3 weeks now. Even though the film hasn’t received a very good response from critics, it has managed a good sum for itself placing itself in the safe zone. Reportedly, the budget of the film is a little over $200 million and as of now, it has collected over $250 million at the box office.

Yes, you read that right! F9 has gone past the $250 million mark by making $255.76 million, as per Box Office Mojo. Out of this total sum, a whopping $203 million comes from China alone. As the fast saga is in a safe zone now, it will be interesting to see how much it makes from the domestic market (US) where it is slated to release on 25th June.

Speaking specifically of China, F9 made $8.8 million during the last weekend. The collection stands at $17.7 million and $15.8 million in Korea and Russia respectively, reports Variety.

Meanwhile, the makers of the franchise recently teased their ardent fans with the video ‘You Know It’s Fast When’, taking them on a nostalgic journey of the Fast & Furious films.

In the video, the compilation of some amazing action sequences of all the previous movies takes the audience back in time before leaving a message that says, “You Know it’s fast when you have got fast cars and a plan for a crew, a family and a boss against bad guys…”

