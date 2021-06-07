John Cena and Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, have forever been in the headline for possibly being at loggerheads. Not to forget how Cena was the one to offer the olive branch last year when he had all good things to say about the Black Adam fame and criticised his own words that initially created a rift between the two. Now John who is joining the Fast & Furious saga wants to collaborate with The Rock.

For the unversed, Cena plays Jakob Toretto in Fast & Furious 9. He is the brother of Mia and Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto but is pitched against them. The actor will be possibly doing everything to stop Dom and the team from succeeding in saving the day. Amid that seems like Jakob is looking to meet Hobbs in a parallel universe, and this is the real-life reunion we all deserve. Below is all you need to know and also what Cena exactly has to say.

Talking to We Got This Covered, John Cena said he wants to meet Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs in the Fast & Furious universe, and if that happens it will be an exciting moment for him. He said, “I don’t know if that’ll happen and that’s very much up to the Fast audience to decide.”

John Cena added, “As the Fast saga grows and evolves, I’m excited for a possible moment like that but there’s no guarantee. I hope it happens, and if the audiences around the world hope the same thing, who knows.” Further, when asked what his Jakob might say to Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs, Cena said, “The low-hanging fruit answer to that is, ‘You can’t see me.'”

Meanwhile, in 2020 talking to The Sun, Cena had shed light on calling Dwayne a sell-out star for pursuing career in Hollywood in the past. He said, “I said some things that were less than nice. He said some things that were less than nice. And I can assure you, in our line of work there is a grey area where imagination becomes very real and we were right in the sweet spot of that grey area, each watching the other’s every move and not too happy with the other party. It was stupid of me. It genuinely was. That was my perspective at the time.”

