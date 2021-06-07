Braun Strowman’s release came as a shocking move for all WWE fans. Considering the fact that the ‘monster among men’ was at his all-time best, fans are finding his release hard to digest. Several speculations are been made behind his departure, but there are two major reasons which are being hailed by experts.

Apparently, the most talked about and common reason is said to be a budget cut. Moreover, with a lucrative contract of $1.2 million per year, Strowman didn’t push for a no-cut clause. It’s said that a particular clause would have protected him from being released.

The budget cut is just one of the reasons for Braun Strowman’s release. Another reason is said to be the presence of Omos, Shanky and Azeez. All three of them are new giants on WWE. As the company already has these big monsters to attract the crowd, it didn’t feel a compulsion of having Strowman on the roster.

Braun Strowman, who was released on 3rd June, has a non-compete clause of 90 days with WWE. It expires on 31st August 2021.

Speaking on Braun’s release, WWE legend Booker T recently said, “You know, if it is true, the rumours out there saying Braun Strowman had a huge contract and he was making a lot of money. When doing budget cuts, that’s the one thing you’re going to be thinking of – ‘Who do we really need? Who’s the guy we really need here to keep this thing running?’”

Along with Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett were released on 3rd June. Aleister even opened up about his feelings on Instagram and even hinted at starting the new innings soon.

“…but I think I’d rather show all of this to you somewhere else. Perhaps closer to your home, perhaps through social media, perhaps through a different screen. For now WWE Universe I am happy to have met you. Till we, maybe, one day meet again. Rest in peace Aleister Black, long live Tommy End,” reads Aleister Black’s post.

