WWE has sent shockwaves amongst fans by announcing their new list of releases. Initially, it looked like a disgusting joke but it’s true, the company has shown a gate to Braun Strowman and Aleister Black. Yes, each and every fan is shocked to learn these two guys have rubbed their a*s off to up their game. Sadly, this is what they got!

The strange move has taken everyone, including pro-wrestling experts and veterans, in total shock. Vince McMahon and the company seem to be in confusion as they themselves were promoting the aforementioned names quite aggressively. Apart from these two big guns, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett were also released on June 3 (Wednesday).

The biggest shock amongst all is the release of Braun Strowman. The ‘monster among men’ has been working extremely hard in the last few years, transforming himself to live up to the expectations of fans. Not just shedding extra kilos, but he even made himself swift inside the ring. Expectedly, fans are p*ssed off with the move as one Twitter user and WWE fan went onto write, “…Vince McMahon dropped the ball with him big time.”

See the reactions as #WWEReleases trends on Twitter:

Only WWE could put all that effort into heavily produced return promo segments for Aleister Black as well as have him begin a feud with Big E, only to then release him days later.

Vince dropped the ball with him big time. #WWEReleases 🤔🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/XDuIFQej29 — Joshua Crisp (@IAmJoshua_) June 2, 2021

Crazy to think, just one year ago, Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg to become Universal Champ.#WWE #wwereleases pic.twitter.com/YXcj1ipnOJ — Abdul Wahab Khan Save Palestine 🇵🇸 From Israel (@wahabspeak) June 2, 2021

Someone in #WWE please explain to me how you only have ONE of these four people from this incredible match under contract? I love Roman Reigns, this isn't a knock on him, but how do you fumble Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe. Fucking mind-blowing. #wwereleases pic.twitter.com/BL56zWQkDy — Generation Zed (@GenerationZed1) June 2, 2021

How do you drop the ball with this fella. Seriously? #WWEReleases pic.twitter.com/iExb0l73US — Chris (@realchristurner) June 2, 2021

As per reports, Braun Strowman has been released due to his lucrative contract that WWE can’t afford now. After the news was broken, he took to Twitter to write, “What a chapter in life. Thank you!!!!!”

What a chapter in life. Thank you!!!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) June 2, 2021

What do you think, was this a good move by WWE? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

