Crime thrillers have always captured an audience with complicated plots and intricate characters. With the long-awaited release of Black, White & Gray – Love Kills, fans can expect even more tension and emotional heartache from a crime drama. Starring Mayur More in a lead role, the series promises to offer a deep dive into the darker sides of love, justice, and morality. Here’s everything you need to know about this upcoming must-watch crime drama, set to premiere on SonyLIV.

A Complex Crime Drama With A Dark Twist

Black, White & Gray – Love Kills follows Daniel Gray, a journalist drawn into a murder mystery involving a young man from a marginalized background. As Daniel proceeds deeper into the investigation, he unveils a web of corruption, patriarchy, and social injustice that muddles the definition of good and bad. The series is not just about solving crimes but focuses on the personal and social ramifications of choices made in a morally gray world.

The show’s intriguing premise is matched by its powerful cast. Tigmanshu Dhulia plays Daniel Gray, while Mayur More plays the young man at the heart of the murder mystery. The series also stars Palak Jaiswal, Deven Bhojani, Edward Sonnenblick, and Kamlesh Sawant, among others. The crime drama would premiere live on SonyLIV on May 2, 2025.

Mayur More’s Intense Role In Black, White & Gray – Love Kills

Mayur More, who came into the spotlight with his role in Kota Factory, plays an important role in Black, White & Gray – Love Kills. Speaking about his experience, Mayur said (via The Times of India), “This story compels you to sit with discomfort and question everything you think you know about guilt, innocence, and justice. My character comes from a world where choices are scarce and consequences are unforgiving. It’s raw, emotional, and deeply personal. I hope the audience connects with the layers we’ve tried to portray and finds themselves reflecting long after the story comes to an end.”

The show delves into themes of love and justice, thus creating a hybrid of social commentary and crime thriller. Mayur’s emotional depth and dedication to the character add a new level of authenticity to the show. Anyone interested in something engaging with intricate characters should watch this one, streaming on SonyLIV starting May 2.

