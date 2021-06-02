Taylor Swift To Star With Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Rami Malek In A New Film & We Are Jumping With Joy!

Singer Taylor Swift will star in filmmaker David O. Russell’s next film, with Christian Bale and Margot Robbie. The film also stars “Tenet” actor John David Washington, Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana.

Russell, the filmmaker behind the Oscar-winning films as “American Hustle” and “Silver Linings Playbook”, is directing the film from his own script. It’s his first feature since the 2015 release “Joy” starring Jennifer Lawrence, reports variety.com.

The title of the film, as well as plot details, have been kept under wraps. But the star cast sounds so exciting and we cannot wait to see Taylor Swift, Christian Bale and Margot Robbie in a film together. This is like a dream team.

The film marks Taylor Swift’s first big-screen role since “Cats”, the musical adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s long-running stage show. This makes the wait till the film’s release date worthwhile.

Pop superstar Swift made her debut as an actress in the 2010 romantic comedy “Valentine’s Day” alongside Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Bradley Cooper and Taylor Lautner.

Taylor Swift’s other film credits include the dystopian drama “The Giver” and a voice role in the animated Dr. Seuss movie “The Lorax”.

