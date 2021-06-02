Friends actors have been in the limelight once again ever since the reunion episode was announced. It has almost been a week since the episode aired, but fans are still crying about the fact that the sitcom is finally over. But, today, one of the actors from the popular sitcom is in the news for his engagement coming to an end. That actor is none other than Matthew Perry.

Matthew was engaged to Molly Hurwitz and broke his six-month engagement, which came as a shock. Keep reading further to know everything in detail.

According to PEOPLE, Matthew Perry said, “Sometimes things just don’t work out, and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best.” The actor who portrayed the character of Chandler Bing in Friends was engaged to Molly for six months now.

Matthew Perry had announced the engagement on Thanksgiving Day in November of 2020, telling the portal at the time, “I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

For the unversed, Matthew had been dating Molly for two years, starting in 2018. However, they weren’t photographed together until the holiday season in December of 2019. They had an extremely private relationship; Molly’s Instagram page is even private, although she reportedly shared a Valentine’s Day shout-out for Matthew in Feb. 2020.

Recently Matthew Perry reunited with his co-stars Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer for the Friends reunion. It aired on HBO Max, and fans across got nostalgic. It was indeed a reunion. Reportedly, each cast member was offered “at least” $2.5 million for filming the reunion. The cast reminisced on their time on the beloved sitcom that aired between 1994-2004 and shared behind-the-scenes details that were new to fans (like the fact that Jen and David were apparently crushing on each other).

Anyway, what do you have to say about Matthew’s broken engagement?

