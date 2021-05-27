Friends: Lovebirds 'Monica' Courteney Cox & 'Chandler' Matthew Perry Are Cousins In Real Life?

Finally, the day is here when we will have a reunion with the friends of the world. We meant it is May 27, and it is Friends reunion day. The sitcom and its stars have been grabbing headlines ever since this reunion was announced. It was only yesterday that we revealed their ‘no hooking up’ policy. And today, we have news about Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox’s relationship.

Before you jump to any conclusion, let us tell you that we do not mean any romantic relationship here, but we meant that Matthew and Courteney, who play the lovable couple Chandler and Monica, might be distant cousins. Yes! You heard that right. Keep scrolling further for more details.

We know that next time you are going to watch Friends and a scene of Monica and Chandler kissing each other comes, it will be ruined for you. We do apologise for that, but we had to tell you this. According to reports in Hollywood Life, an ancestry expert says the actors are actually distant cousins.

To be more specific, the pair are 11th cousins, according to the genealogy team at MyHeritage via CNN. The connections are made through the Friends stars Courteney Cox’s mom Courteney Copeland and Matthew Perry’s dad, John Bennett Perry.

So what we learn is that both Matthew and Courteney share a distant relative, William Osbern Haskell III and Ellen Haskell. These two were married and lived in England some 500 years ago and had two sons named Roger and William. In 1635, records show that Ellen and her children emigrated to the United States. Roger is apparently a direct ancestor of Courteney, while William has the same connection to Matthew.

“We went into this line very deeply, we checked every name. We found a lot of records that support it, and we have confidence that they are related,” Roi Mandel, the head of research at MyHeritage, said. “This is not such a surprise. It makes sense that when you go so many generations back, the chances of people being connected are higher,” he added, explaining they found the bizarre connection through online databases of historical records. The company found that both Friends star are also distantly related to Lady Gaga.

Wait what? Now that is interesting, isn’t it guys? What do you think about this entire ancestral connection? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

