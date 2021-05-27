One can only imagine how hard it must have been for Zack Snyder, who had to see his dream project Justice League back in 2017 failing miserably at the Box Office and with the fans. The filmmaker has time and again expressed his anger cryptically over the change in director, and the new director messing up the storyline. But for first time now, he has openly said that Joss Whedon and Warner Bros destroyed his version of the film.

It was the fifth film in the series, one that was all set to bring the best saviours of the Earth together to fight Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons. Justice League (2017) was originally being directed by Zack Snyder, who had to midway step down from the chair due to a personal tragedy, making way for Joss Whedon to replace him. This did not do any good to the film, which was labelled dud, and even the studio decided to discontinue the series. Snyder is now opening up on the same.

Starring Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, and Ciarán Hinds, Justice League 2017 did make the studio reconsider their choice and go ahead with only stand-alone films. But a massive movement was started by fans who were agitated with Joss Whedon’s cut and wanted Zack Snyder’s version. Born out of the same was Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021).

Now, as per Screerant, the filmmaker who calls the last 5 years the most difficult ones in his life, says Joss Whedon and Warner Bros destroyed his version of the film back in 2017. Zack Snyder said, “The lesson I’ve learned over the last five years is you really have to just do what you love. You really have to make the movie you love. It takes a lot out of you when you work for three years on a thing and then see it destroyed. That’s big, and that’s hard for anybody, as you can imagine.”

Meanwhile, Zack Snyder’s Cut Of Justice League released on HBO Max on March 18, 2021 and become this massive successful phenomenon in no time. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

