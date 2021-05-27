Robert Pattinson is one of the biggest news maker Hollywood stars right now, and without any doubt, it is for The Batman. The actor has donned the cape for over 2 years now, and there has been no month without it making headlines. But today, he isn’t in the mainstream for the Matt Reeves directorial but for Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We were confused at first too, get along. While the DCEU is giving utmost respect to Robert Pattinson who is their unique Cape Crusader in The Batman, seems like the competitor universe has set its eyes on the actor. If the buzz by the little birdies is to be believed, the actor is being eyed by Kevin Feige and his team. Below is all you need to know about this biggest update of the day. Read on.

As per the latest intel, We Got This Covered have got their hands on, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gods are all keen to bring Robert Pattinson under their umbrella. They are hell-bent on convincing him. There are no updates if they have already approached the Twilight star, or for which character. But with developments in the MCU and the fact that the studio is already working on Phase 5, one cannot deny the possibility.

But there is also a fact that Robert Pattinson has in the past gone on record to express his reluctance in joining the Superhero clan. 2 years ago when the rumours of him meeting Marvel bosses went viral, he came out and spoke about the same. He said, “I don’t know what I would really be chasing. The idea of trying that transition after ‘Twilight,’ I never saw a road in that direction.”

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson was already confirmed for The Batman then. Considering his reluctance to the world of superheroes, he was further asked how did he say yes to play the cape crusader. He said, “It’s actually an interesting part. I think it’s because he doesn’t have any superpowers.”

Whether the actor actually joins the MCU, or are we supposed to take this with a pinch of salt as well, is with the future.

