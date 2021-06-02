Entrepreneur-socialite Paris Hilton looks like a cross between #BossBabe and Barbie in a new photograph she has shared on social media.

Paris posted the picture on Instagram on Monday night according to India time. In the image, she is seen sitting in a car dressed in a white blouse paired with black pants. She completed her look with chunky sunglasses and left her blonde hair open on one side.

Paris Hilton is seen holding lipstick and a mirror as she poses for the camera. She captioned it, “Never give up on your dreams. You have the power to create a beautiful reality . #DreamBig #BossBabe #MondayMotivation”

Earlier on Sunday, Paris Hilton shared a loved-up post on her 18-month anniversary with beau Carter Reum, whom she tagged as her best friend for life. Paris posted a video collage featuring the couple on Instagram and wrote, “Happy 18th month anniversary to my incredible fiance! Knowing you has changed my entire world for the better and I’m so grateful to be on this ride with you by your side…” For those who don’t know, Paris and Carter got engaged on February 13.

