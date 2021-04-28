Entrepreneur-socialite Paris Hilton on Tuesday declared herself the Sliv Queen. She also sought help in organising her closet along with a stunning picture she shared on Instagram.

Advertisement

The image captures Paris sitting in a walk-in wardrobe dressed in an icy-blue feather dress paired with elbow length gloves.

“#SlivQueen cleaning out my closet Who wants to help me organize? #Sliving #Yassss,” Paris Hilton wrote alongside the image.

Sliv is a term that Paris Hilton had coined during an interview with German singer Kim Petras. It means “killing it and slaying” in one word.

Previously, Paris shared that she wants to live forever because she thinks it would be “boring” if there’s nothing after death.

“Death scares me because I don’t know what happens. I just don’t want it to be nothing because that would be so boring. I’m trying to figure out a way – freezing myself or inventing the fountain of youth pill – so people could live forever, like that movie ‘Death Becomes Her’,” Hilton told Britain’s Cosmopolitan magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She feels “lucky” that she has retained her youthful appearance without resorting to cosmetic surgery.

“I feel 21 forever. And I’m all natural. I feel so lucky that my mum always told me to stay out of the sun. I feel lucky I haven’t had to resort to what most people do in this town,” Paris Hilton said.

Must Read: Bikini-Clad Kourtney Kardashian Shares Passionate Kiss With Beau Travis Baker Amid The Desert, See Pics

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube