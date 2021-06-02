Michele Morrone turned into a global sensation after his portrayal in 365 Days. The actor played the role of Massimo Torricelli. His chiseled physique and the sensuous role made him irresistible for many. Fans have been keeping track of his life ever since. Recent rumours suggest that the Italian actor is gay. Read on for all the details!

For the unversed, Michele married a Lebanese stylist, Rouba Saadeh back in 2014. The duo is even blessed with 2 children. However, things fell apart after a togetherness of almost 8 years. The couple got divorced in 2018. Furthermore, pictures of his romance with an Italian ballet dancer, Elena D’Amario, were all viral in 2019. But there has been no confirmation of any romance!

It cannot be true that such a handsome man is single! However, Michele Morrone sent shock waves to all his 365 Days and other fans with his latest post. The actor posed in a shirtless avatar with a mystery man, who hugged him from behind in the selfie.

But after research, we found out that the mystery man is Simone Susinna. He is the latest addition to the 365 days cast and will be playing the role of Nacho.

“I’m a liar,” Michele captioned the post.

But hyper fans were in disbelief and began speculating if their Massimo Torricelli is gay in real life. Another reason remains the fact that it is Pride month, so many wondered if the actor was finally coming out of the closet.

“I’m confused with this picture,” read a fan’s comment with almost 1944 likes.

Another wrote, “Happy pride everyone I guess”

A fan directly questioned, “Are u gay?”

“Wait, so you are,,,?” questioned another user.

Social media is indeed a funny place with all the rumours and Michele Morrone is the latest victim!

