Rapper Lil Loaded aka Dashawn Maurice Robertson has allegedly taken his own life. He was just 20 years of age. Known for his popular hit, 6locc 6a6ym, the artist was in legal trouble and even his love life was messed up.

Loaded’s lawyer confirmed his death to XXL by saying: “Sadly, the rumours are true and Mr. Robertson did pass away today.” The cause of the death isn’t officially confirmed by the doctors, but it’s said to be a case of suicide.

Apparently, rapper Lil Loaded was involved in a murder case of 18-year-old Khalil Walker. Reportedly, he shot Walker while he was recording music. The incident happened in October 2020 and Lil was arrested in November 2020. He was supposed to appear in court in the same matter on 1st June but passed away on 31st May.

Some reports state that rapper Lil Loaded was going through mental struggles, while others state that he discovered that his girlfriend was cheating on him. Before his death, he shared an Instagram story that hinted at his ongoing mental struggle. He had written: “Dear most high, Please forgive me for my shortcomings and all the times I’ve fell short of making you proud and being appreciative of the blessings that have been put in my life.”

He thanked god for all the people in life who kept him grounded and humble. “I ask for entrance to your kingdom thru all of my mistakes. I know you love all of your children and I’m ready for my heart and soul to join you,” reads Loaded’s last words, as per Rap House TV.

We hope the reason for death comes out as soon as possible. Rest in peace Lil!

