The world of supervillain and anti-heroes has never been straight and simple. Especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, no one is really dead forever. Besides our notions always believed superhumans never die. Though Tom Hiddleston’s Loki wasn’t the good man in the scheme of things that unfolded then, his death in Avengers: Infinity War did upset a few. But if the latest reports are to be believed he never died! Shocking? For us too.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Loki, the God Of Mischief and brother to the mighty Thor, has technically died twice in the universe. The last was when he was killed by Thanos in the Avengers: Infinity War. But now, if the recent fan theory is to go by, Loki did not die then and had swapped places before Thanos attacked. Well, that is a very wild theory and you cannot ignore it. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Advertisement

As per Hindustan Times, a Reddit user who goes by the name AssortedShortbread, wrote his theory about the God Of Mischief. He wrote, “So, I have no evidence or reason to believe this, but, as many have pointed out Marvel killed off Loki after years of character development and are making a show with the Loki from 2012. I have a theory that the show will end with 2012 Loki realising that our Loki ultimately led a better life due to his relationship with Thor and the events of Ragnarok and decides that he is more worthy of living and so swaps places before Thanos attacks.”

“I don’t know if this conflicts with anything, but it would leave room for our Loki to return in Love and Thunder as the character we know instead of who would basically be to Thor a different character,” the fan added.

A user with the handle divinepandora disagreed with the theory and wrote, “But the thing is that Loki from the series can still fix his own relationship with Thor and even has the opportunity to save his mother. So I don’t really understand why 2012 Loki would feel like 2018 Loki is somehow a better person since he can still become that person himself.” Another fan, with the handle Financial_Accident71, added, “Yeah! past Gamora kinda came around in Endgame, but past Nebula kinda went the other way with it. So they did establish this concept well!”

Only Marvel Studios or Tom Hiddleston can tell us the truth. What do you have to say about the same? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Thor: Love And Thunder Star Chris Hemsworth Announces Wrap With His Massive Bulging Biceps; Says, “The Film Is Gonna Be Batsh*t Crazy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube