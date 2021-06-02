Australia currently is grabbing the most number of eyeballs across the globe and why won’t it? Chris Hemsworth, his bulging biceps as huge as our faces, and Taika Waititi were shooting Thor: Love And Thunder with the team that also includes Christian Bale. And to give you the best update of the day, Hemsworth has just announced the filming wrap up and we can’t keep calm already.

If you have been away from the news, team Thor: Love And Thunder has been shooting for the film non-stop in Australia. Over months we have seen the main cast that includes Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman and others hang out in the Beach Country with their other friends. Seems like the work cum vacation is finally coming to an end as the team has announced the wrap. Read on to know everything you should, and also what Chris has to say about the same.

Sharing a monochrome picture with his bulging muscles joining forces with Taika Waititi’s much-loved eccentricity, Chris Hemsworth wrote, “That’s a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate. The film is gonna be batsh*t crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heartstring or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!! @taikawaititi @marvelstudios @jasinboland”

Sharing the same picture, Thor: Love And Thunder director Taika Waititi also has something to share. Taika wrote, “And that’s a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder. Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there’s me and @chrishemsworth who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok I don’t look cool I know that. This film is the craziest thing I’ve ever done and I’m honoured to bust my ass and have a nervous breakdown so you can all see it in May 2022.”

How excited are you for Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love And Thunder? Let us know in the comments section below.

