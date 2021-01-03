First impressions leave a lasting impression – there is no arguing that! The way you talk, walk, interact, or even smell makes people form their opinion about whether or not they like you. And these stars knew it. In fact, they left such an impression that they became overnight Instagram sensations!

While just a few knew them earlier, they became viral on social media for their roles in films or just a wink (you can guess who?).

So today we take a look at a bunch of guys from Hollywood, Bollywood and even South India who won our hearts and made a place for themselves there.

From 365 Days’ Michele Morrone to Mismatched’s Rohit Saraf and Priya Prakash Varrier, here’s a list of stars who became overnight Instagram sensations.

Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo has been in films since 2009. He landed a pivotal role in the 2018 teen rom-com To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. But when he reprised the role of Peter Kavinsky in the 2020 sequel, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, people took notice of him and began following him on social media.

The actor became an overnight Instagram sensation and now has a following of 18.1 million on the platform.

Michele Morrone

Don’t know who we are talking about? Well, it is none other than the dashing don Massimo Torricelli from the Polish erotic romantic drama 365 Days (365 Dni). The Italian actor got many females, and I bet quite a few males too, falling for his looks, abs and much more. Michele Morrone became an overnight Instagram sensation.

He currently has 11.6 million followers on the photo-sharing app.

Priya Prakash Varrier

Priya Prakash Varrier became an internet sensation owing to a minute-long video scene from the Malayalam song Oru Adaar Love. In the video, she is seen flirting with her male co-star, but those eyes and wink made the world fall in love with her.

She has 7 million followers on Instagram.

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Another Hollywood actor who won our hearts as well as the internet with a performance. Taylor Zakhar Perez played Marco Peña in the second instalment of The Kissing Bhoot and received much love and appreciation for his gorgeous look.

The actor, who will feature in the third part of the hit teen rom-com, has an Instagram following of 4.6 million.

Rohit Saraf

Bollywood actor Rohit Saraf is pretty new to the acting space. He featured in small roles in Hindi films till he landed one of the co-leads in the 2020 Netflix film Ludo and series Mismatched. And we have to say we are impressed with his performance to become his fan!

He currently has a total Instagram following of 1.3 million.

Which overnight Instagram sensation or sensations do you follow?

