When you spend hours, days and months together, you are bound to develop feelings and relationships. We have all witnessed this during school, college and even at our workplaces. So, it isn’t shocking when Hollywood actors too develop feelings for their co-stars – and sometimes, these romantic feelings have seen them walking down the aisle too!

Today we bring you a shortlist (there are way too many more who are eligible to feature here) of Hollywood actors who married their co-stars after working with them on a film.

From Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt to Nicole Kidman-Tom Cruise and Miley Cyrus-Liam Hemsworth, here’s a look at Hollywood couples who took the plunge – even if it didn’t last forever!

Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan (Step Up)

Channing Tatum met and fell in love with actress Jenna Dewan on the set of their movie Step Up in 2006. Three years later, the couple walked down the aisle and exchanged vows on July 11, 2009 at Church Estates Vineyards in Malibu, California. But 9 years later (in April 2018), the couple announced their separation and were divorced in November 2019.

The ex-couple share a daughter, Everly, together. She was born in May 2013 in London.

Nicole Kidman And Tom Cruise (Days Of Thunder)

Tom Cruise married not one but three actresses. He is in the list as Nicole Kidman – his second wife – was his co-star on the 1990 movie Days Of Thunder. The actors married each other on December 24, 1990. In February 2001, the Mission Impossible actor filed for divorce while she was unknowingly pregnant. The pregnancy ended in a miscarriage.

The ex Hollywood couple has adopted two children – Isabella Jane and Connor Antony.

Richard Burton And Elizabeth Taylor (Cleopatra)

What do we say about this couple? Richard Burton has a total of 5 marriages attached to his name while actress Elizabeth Taylor has 8! No jokes – in fact, the couple were married to each other twice! The couple met on the sets of the 1963 film Cleopatra.

This Hollywood pair first married each other in March 1964 but divorce a decade later on June 26, 1974. The couple then married again on October 10, 1975, but split on July 29, 1976

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt (Mr And Mrs Smith)

Who doesn’t know about them or their romance? In 2005 while filming Mr And Mrs Smith, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met each other and fell in love. The World War Z actor divorced his then-wife Jennifer Anniston and started a relationship with Jolie. Despite being together since 2005, they walked down the aisle only 9 years later and wed in a private ceremony at their Château Miraval property in France on August 23, 2014.

Alas, on September 19, 2016, Jolie filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences, and on April 12, 2019, the two were divorced. The ex-couple is currently embroiled in a custody case for their kids. They share 3 adopted and 3 biological kids.

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner (Daredevil)

While this Hollywood couple met first on the sets of Pearl Harbor (2001), it was while working together on the 2003 Daredevil that romantic feeling began. The couple married each other in a private Turks and Caicos ceremony on June 29, 2005. But within a decade, the couple separated and in 2017 jointly filed for divorce. In October 2018, the couple was finally granted a divorce. Affleck has even called this marriage “the biggest regret of [his] life.”

The ex-couple have three children together – daughters Violet Anne and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth and son Samuel Garner.

Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth (The Last Song)

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth shared a young love that lasted almost a decade (with breakup and patch-ups) before they finally decided to walk down the aisle. While filming The Last Song in 2009, Miley and Liam began an on-again, off-again relationship. But on December 23, 2018, the couple married each other in a private wedding ceremony at their home in Nashville, Tennessee.

Alas, after many patch-ups earlier, the couple’s marriage ended in divorce within a year. On August 10, 2019, they announced their separation, and on January 28, 2020, their divorce was finalized.

