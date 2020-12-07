Miley Cyrus has had a controversial love life. Be it her relationship with Liam Hemsworth or Cody Simpson, things have never really been ‘simple.’ But do you know she once did everything she could to get her ex-husband (then boyfriend) back from Jennifer Lawrence? Read on for all the scoop.

Fans would know, Jennifer has herself confessed to being romantically involved with Liam Hemsworth. The duo worked together in The Hunger Games and has been friends for a really long time. During her appearance at the Andy Cohen Show, Lawrence had confirmed, “Liam and I grew up together. Liam’s real hot. What would you have done? Yeah, I have.”

But what remained the issue was that Jennifer Lawrence was probably a rebound for Liam Hemsworth. Even if she wasn’t Miley made sure she became that! It was back in 2013 when Miley Cyrus and Liam broke up and called off their engagement. The Midnight Sky singer realized that she wanted Liam in her life when she learnt about his involvement with Jennifer Lawrence.

A source close to Hollywood Life reveals the same as, “When Miley Cyrus realized there might be something serious between Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth, she decided to do something to get him back.”

Furthermore, Miley also reportedly “wanted to do everything in her power to make him realize she was right for him, not Jennifer.”

Well, it seems Cyrus’ efforts over the years went in vain. Everybody knows about the bitter divorce but the good thing is that the duo has happily moved on in their respective lives.

Liam Hemsworth is said to be dating Gabriella Brooks.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus recently made a lot of noise when she opened up on her relationship with Liam. In a conversation at The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM radio, she said, “Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged—I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu—which if you listen to my voice pre-and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice.”

