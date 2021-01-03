All of us have been waiting for 2021 to start. Almost everyone feels that this year will be a much much better year than the previous one. But, there is one such couple whose 2021 did not begin on a good note. That is non-other than Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman.

Zoe and Karl have called it quits. This split happened in less than two years of their wedding. Continue reading further to know more.

According to reports in People, the 32-year-old Zoë Kravitz filed for divorce from Karl Glusman on Wednesday, December 23. Zoe and Karl haven’t publicly addressed their split yet. The two were first linked to each other back in October 2016 and got married in June 2019 in a star-studded wedding at her dad’s home in Paris, France.

Karl Glusman recently deleted almost all of his Instagram account photos with Zoë, while Zoë Kravitz still has photos with Karl up on her account. As of right now, they still follow each other.

On Saturday (January 2), Zoe shared a few posts on Instagram, including a selfie with the caption, “new year. little things.” Check out the post below:

Celebrating their first wedding anniversary just last year, Zoë Kravitz uploaded a black-and-white photo of herself and her now estranged husband from the ceremony to Instagram. “One year,” she wrote. In the photograph, Karl Glusman had his arms wrapped around Zoe as the blushing bride tenderly placed her hands on his.

Glusman also paid homage to the pair’s “one year” by penning a heartfelt caption and sharing two intimate snapshots with his Instagram following. “Not the year we expected… but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything,’ began the Neon Demon star, adding ‘I love you. More than anything.’

The pair’s lavish Parisian wedding was held inside Lenny’s three-story townhouse with Zoë Kravitz’s mother Lisa Bonet, her husband Jason Momoa, and their two children, son Nakoa-Wolf and daughter Lola, in attendance. Aside from her ‘one-year’ anniversary post, Zoe also gave her fans a peek at the picturesque wedding in a series of never-before-seen snapshots posted on December 31 of 2019.

What do you have to say about their sudden split? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

