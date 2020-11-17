Advertisement

Batman actress Zoe Kravitz on Monday shared a never-before-seen picture of herself as a baby to celebrate her Emmy-nominated mother Lisa Bonet’s 53rd birthday. Soon after she shared the picture, several fans and celebs alike accept that both look seriously identical.

The 31-year-old SAG Award nominee, who boasts 6M followers on Instagram, shared a throwback snap of her in the arms of her mother Bonet. She captioned it, “She don’t have Instagram cuz she’s cooler than all of us. Happy birthday twin [flame] #mama!”

Soon after she shared the picture on Instagram, several celebs like designer Jeremy Scott, R&B singer Alicia Keys, Antebellum actress Janelle Monáe, DJ D-Nice, and Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Vanessa Marcil appreciated her humour and wished her mother a happy birthday.

Zoe Kravtiz’s famous stepfather Jason Momoa also commented on her post with heart emojis. However, he did not post his own tribute to his wife of three years. Nevertheless, her father and Lisa Bonet’s former husband Lenny Kravitz shared the throwback picture on Twitter. The four-time Grammy winner tweeted, “Happy Birthday, Flower Child.”

The 56-year-old rock star and Lisa met in 1985 backstage at a New Edition concert. The two started out as just friends but eventually eloped together in 1987. When both began they became part of one of the most famous couples in Hollywood. However, their marriage didn’t last longer than four years. The couple got divorced in 1993 and since then they remained friends.

Interestingly, Lisa’s now-husband Jason Momoa and Lenny share a great bond. During an interview with the November edition of Men’s Health, the latter said, “People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with [my daughter] Zoë’s mom, how we all relate.”

The famed rockstar also said, “We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work. It takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera. But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, “Oh, yeah. I love this dude.”‘

