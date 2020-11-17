Masashi Kishimoto, a Japanese manga artist, best known for Naruto, will take on the mantle as the writer for the famous anime series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The series began when Naruto manga ended in 2014. Read on to know more about it.

Reports indicate that the original creators of Naruto will no longer be part of the project as writers. It is said that the show will be going down a different lane now.

The creators of Naruto recently took to Twitter and announced that Masashi Kishimoto takes over the writing of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. They tweeted, “NEWS: Masashi Kishimoto Takes Over Writing the BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS Manga”

NEWS: Masashi Kishimoto Takes Over Writing the BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS Manga More: https://t.co/dHnr8GFKGu pic.twitter.com/VZP5ZuyWAo — Naruto (@Naruto_Anime_EN) November 16, 2020

As per reports, in 2014, the company that created Naruto, Shueisha reached out to Masashi Kishimoto to write a sequel to the show. However, Kishimoto did not accept the offer back then and them to get in touch with artist Mikio Ikemoto for the same. Reportedly, Mikio started working as the illustrator for the series.

According to the latest development, the creator of the show has confirmed that Masashi Kishimoto will take on the writing job for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. This means the show’s original writer, Ukyō Kodachi, who will now step down.

Fans have reacted with mixed responses to this news. While many fans are thrilled to hear the news, a few aren’t that excited. Check out fans reactions to Masashi Kishimoto writing Boruto: Naruto Next Generations below.

One user wrote, “this is actually both bad and good news. good news is the haters coming back from their graves to watch/read boruto, bad news is naruto has a bigger chance of dying since he is ready to kill him. i don’t think kodachi was about to kill naruto back then (fans would be pissed)” Another tweeted, “They may call us fools but I know in my heart that Naruto fans are the intelligent ones. We are able to look past all the slander and harassment to see the incredible story that Kishimoto wrote. No matter what I will never stop recognizing the incredible quality of Naruto.”

Another user reacting to Masashi Kishimoto writing Boruto: Naruto Next Generations tweeted, “His samurai 8 was shit flopped bad so he wants a job again… shame boruto was a great manga” Another wrote, “It’s funny how he was tired about Naruto that he decided to make a new manga,but unfortunately it didn’t do well now he is back” A third reacted writing, “Boruto manga is doing very good I hope he won’t make any major changes”

What are your thoughts on Masashi Kishimoto writing Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Let us know in the comments.

