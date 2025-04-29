As always, Netflix takes the lead this week with three new additions, an animated series, a drama about couples on vacation, and a gripping crime thriller. Meanwhile, Prime Video rolls out the sequel to a popular black comedy film, and Sony LIV brings a fresh Mollywood comedy to its lineup. There’s plenty more to explore, so scroll down to discover all the new titles, along with their trailers and plot synopsis

Netflix

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight (French) (Animated)

Release Date: 30 April, 2025

The beloved comic book duo Astérix and Obélix have seen several animated adaptations over the years. In their latest adventure, they are facing off against the Romans.

The Four Seasons (English)

Release Date: 01 May, 2025

The Four Seasons is a series based on the 1981 film of the same title. It follows a group of couples, longtime friends, who take annual vacations together, but face unexpected challenges.

Unseen (Season 2) (English)

Release Date: 02 May, 2025

In Season 2 of Unseen, the protagonist is still on the run from the law while being hunted by a criminal syndicate. To make matters worse, she is also pregnant.

Prime video

Another Simple Favor (English)

Release Date: 01 May, 2025

Another Simple Favor is the sequel to Simple Favor and falls under the black comedy genre. Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively return to reprise their respective roles. The story centers around Blake Lively’s character, who is preparing for an extravagant wedding, but the celebration takes a dark turn when a murder takes place.

Sonyliv

Bromance (Malayalam)

Release Date: 01 May, 2025

Bromance is a comedy film about a sibling who receives an unexpected call from his brother’s friends, informing him that his brother has gone missing. He is urged to come to the city where his brother disappeared, so they can retrace his brother’s steps from the night he vanished, with the brother’s friends accompanying him on the search.

Black, White & Gray – Love Kills (Hindi)

Release Date: 02 May, 2025

A crime drama thriller about the disappearance of a prominent politician’s daughter, where her boyfriend, a young man from a marginalized community, is accused of her murder.

Zee5

Costao (Hindi)

Release Date: 01 May, 2025

Costao, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is a biographical crime drama that tells the story of a customs officer who sacrifices everything to dismantle a major gold smuggling operation.

Jio Hotstar

Kull (Hindi)

Release Date: 02 May, 2025

The patriarch of a royal family is found dead, and suspicion falls on his offsprings, each of whom is vying for power.

For more such recommendations, check out What to Watch on Koimoi!

Must Read: Manoj Bajpayee’s Top 5 Highest-Rated Movies To Watch On OTT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News