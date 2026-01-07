Many viewers are eagerly waiting for Mammootty’s Kalamkaval to land on a streaming platform, drawn by the promise of seeing the Mollywood legend in a full-fledged negative role as an outright villain. However, there is another compelling example of Mammootty exploring darker territory. He appears as an anti-hero in Black (2004), a film that can be streamed for free while waiting for Kalamkaval to arrive on OTT.

In Black, directed by Ranjith, Mammootty plays Karikkamuri Shanmughan, also known as Kumbhari, a rootless gangster and cold-blooded killer. Shot with striking intensity by Amal Neerad, the film also features powerful performances from Lal, Rahman, Janardanan, Babu Antony, and others, collectively bringing to life the gritty, dark, and unvarnished underworld of Kochi.

Plot Of Black (2004)

Set in the mid-2000s Cochin underworld, the story follows Karikkamuri Shanmughan, also known as Kumbhari. He is a police constable, at least on paper. In reality, he doesn’t wear a police uniform or visit the police station in an official capacity, and due to his political connections, he is neither dismissed from the force nor subjected to any disciplinary action.

Beyond his neglect of duty, Kumbhari is an antisocial element, working as a hitman and enforcer for the criminal lawyer-turned-underworld don, David Carlos Padaveedan. The narrative traces Kumbhari’s character arc, focusing on his journey as his conscience slowly reawakens, the forces that trigger this transformation, and his eventual path toward redemption.

Where to Watch Black (2004)?

You can now watch Megastar Mammootty’s Black (2004) on YouTube for free. However, there are two drawbacks. English subtitles are not available on the YouTube version, and the video quality appears to be standard definition.

The Return of Mammootty’s Kumbhari To The Big Screen

Recently, OnManorama reported that Mammootty will appear in a cameo as Karikkamuri Shanmukhan in an upcoming film directed by Ranjith. The project will feature Prakash Varma in the lead role. Varma is already a familiar face to audiences, thanks to his iconic performance as the villain in Mohanlal’s blockbuster Thudarum.

