Since the announcement of Jana Nayagan, fans have been closely following every update about Thalapathy Vijay’s last movie of his career. Along with excitement, one question keeps coming back. Many people are asking whether the film is connected to a popular Telugu hit. The discussion gained momentum after some comments were made at a recent public event.

The discussion picked up after comparisons with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari started doing the rounds online. The chatter grew stronger after comments made at an event suggested that Thalapathy Vijay admired the Telugu film a lot. Some viewers felt both films might share similar emotional beats. This led to doubts and even concern among a section of fans. Soon, social media was filled with debates.

Check out the netizens’ reactions below:

Everything in #JanaNayagan copied straight from #BhagavanthKesari 🤯

The way the protagonist deals with the enemies and teaches the girl to fight her own battles is reminiscent of 'Bhagavanth Kesari'.

"Women empowerment" and "facing one's fears" are the core messages of both… pic.twitter.com/ZMEZFBAdxC — Abhinav (@Gayakwad72087) January 4, 2026

Remake ah?”

Yes bro. And Ghilli was also a remake — remind me how that turned out 🤩 Jana Nayagan > Bhagavanth Kesari loading… 🙈🔥 pic.twitter.com/FWszlzsxqd — Strawberry 🍓 (@the_mask_lady) January 3, 2026

So Jana Nayagan—reportedly a remake of Bhagavanth Kesari—will be dubbed and released in Telugu. Again. pic.twitter.com/gbYmlp9OPD — Ram Venkat Srikar (@RamVenkatSrikar) June 22, 2025

Makers Ask Fans To Trust The Film

Amid all this noise, a strong statement from the team helped calm things down. The message was clear and direct. This is a Thalapathy film, and viewers should not jump to conclusions before watching it.

The team said some people might assume it is a remake and question why they should watch it. A few may even feel upset because of these rumours. To them, the makers had only one request. Watch the film fully. Once a show ends, the answer will be clear.

According to the Times of India, director H. Vinoth said, “Some people may assume it is a remake and might even feel angry about it. To them, I would say, Please wait until the film is screened. The teaser, trailer, and songs that will be released in the coming days will give a clear picture of what the film truly is.”

They also assured fans that there is no need to stress about labels. Whether it is a remake, partly inspired, or just has a few familiar moments should not matter. The film is meant to be experienced on the big screen. The makers believe the content itself will speak louder than rumours.

For now, the final word will come once audiences watch it in theatres. The movie Jana Nayagan is scheduled to hit theaters on January 9, 2026.

Check out the trailer of Jana Nayagan below:

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Did The Jana Nayagan Trailer Really Feature A Gemini AI Logo? Truth Behind The Viral Claims

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News