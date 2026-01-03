Akhanda 2 is the latest Nandamuri Balakrishna film, which was released in theaters on December 12, 2025. The film got mixed reactions on the internet, but it still currently holds a 6.9/10 rating on IMDb.

The film is currently still running in theaters, but many are eagerly awaiting its OTT release. Let’s have a look at the digital release date of Akhanda 2 and when Balakrishna’s mega film will stream online.

When Will Akhanda 2 Be Available On OTT?

According to a latest report from 123telugu, Akhanda 2 will stream on Netflix from January 9, 2026. It is expected to stream in Telugu, Hindi, and other major Indian languages.

In addition, the source affirmed that if the film does get its OTT release on expected lines, then Akhanda 2 will be the first Telugu major film in recent years that will stream on a digital platform after a four-week gap from theatrical release.

As of now, Netflix has yet to make any official announcement, but still, there is a great chance that Akhanda 2 might stream online soon.

Waiting for Akhanda 2 OTT release 🧐 pic.twitter.com/8EjJnDz9iV — 🀄ɸʀɸϲհι Ǥεƞៜհιƞ⛩️ (@iamhemuk) December 20, 2025

How Much Akhanda 2 Has Earned So Far At The Box Office?

As of now, Akhanda 2 has reportedly earned 93.15 crores at the box office in 21 days as net collection in India. The India gross collection reportedly crossed 109.91 crores, and overseas gross with 12.3 crores.

Talking about worldwide gross, the film has generated 122.21 crores. Despite these earnings, Akhanda 2 remains the lowest-grossing Akhanda sequel film by Nandamuri Balakrishna in the overseas market since the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to various reports, the budget of Akhanda 2 ranges from 120 crores to 200 crores, which appears to be a high-cost production. Now, it remains to be seen whether the film will manage to earn a profit from its budget and how it will conclude its run at the big screens.

💥#Akhanda2 theatrical run is nearing its end. Now all eyes on It's OTT release. 👉#Netflix has Akhanda 2 OTT Digital Rights pic.twitter.com/wDA5IguWqq — Social18 (@social8een) December 21, 2025

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch!

Must Read: Revolver Rita: Keerthy Suresh’s Crime Comedy Hits OTT – Is It Worth Your Time?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News