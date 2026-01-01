Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, was released amid high expectations but failed to make desired earnings at the Indian box office. Touted as the first 100 crore and 150 crore net grosser of Balayya, the film is struggling even to reach the 95 crore mark, and it will soon conclude its theatrical run. It is reportedly Balayya’s most expensive film, and against the reported budget, the biggie has made underwhelming numbers. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 20!

How much did Akhanda 2 earn at the Indian box office in 20 days?

On the third Wednesday, day 20, the Telugu fantasy action drama earned 30 lakh, thus maintaining a steady pace from day 19’s 30 lakh. Due to the New Year festivities, no drop was seen. Overall, the film earned 92.25 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals a gross collection of 108.85 crores.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 76.75 crores

Week 2 – 12.3 crores

Day 15 – 65 lakh

Day 16 – 70 lakhs

Day 17 – 90 lakh

Day 18 – 35 lakh

Day 19 – 30 lakh

Day 20 – 30 lakh

Total – 92.25 crores

Budget and recovery

Reportedly, Akhanda 2 was made on a budget of 200 crores. Against such a cost, the film must earn 200 crore net to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure. In 20 days, it has earned only 92.25 crore net, thus recovering only 46.12% of the total budget. With a deficit of more than 50%, the film has emerged as a major failure at the Indian box office.

Since the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer has slowed down considerably, it won’t be able to cover much distance and is likely to conclude its run below 95 crore net. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a flop verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 200 crores

India net collection – 92.25 crores

Recovery – 46.12%

Deficit – 107.75 crores

Deficit% – 53.87%

