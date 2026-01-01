James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire And Ash benefited from the New Year festivities as it displayed a strong hold on the last day of 2025. Yes, on the second Wednesday, day 13, the Hollywood magnum opus displayed a super steady momentum at the Indian box office and raked in a good number. By maintaining a good pace, the film comfortably scored above 150 crores and emerged as Hollywood’s sixth-highest-grossing film in India.

How much did Avatar: Fire And Ash earn at the Indian box office in 13 days?

On day 13, the magnum opus scored 5.25 crores, displaying no drop at all from day 12’s 5.25 crores. It’s clearly seen that the film maintained the momentum due to the New Year festivities by attracting its share of audiences. Overall, it earned an estimated 153.4 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 187.15 crore gross.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 109.5 crores

Day 8 – 7.65 crores

Day 9 – 10 crores

Day 10 – 10.75 crores

Day 11 – 5 crores

Day 12 – 5.25 crores

Day 13 – 5.25 crores

Total – 153.4 crores

Surpasses The Lion King!

With 153.4 crore net in the kitty, Avatar: Fire And Ash has surpassed The Lion King (150.09 crore net) to become the sixth-highest-grossing Hollywood film in India. Before concluding the run, it has a chance of crossing The Jungle Book (188 crore net) to claim the fifth spot. The list is topped by Avatar: The Way Of Water (390.6 crore net).

Take a look at Hollywood’s top 10 grossers at the Indian box office (net):

Avatar: The Way Of Water – 390.6 crores Avengers: Endgame – 373.22 crores Avengers: Infinity War – 222.69 crores Spider-Man: No Way Home – 212 crores The Jungle Book – 188 crores Avatar: Fire And Ash – 153.4 crores (13 days) The Lion King – 150.09 crores Avatar – 141.25 crores Mufasa: The Lion King – 135.35 crores Deadpool & Wolverine – 135 crores

