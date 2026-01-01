Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in key roles, is refusing to slow down at the Indian box office even after spending almost a month in theaters. After a big opening week, the film has been consistent in terms of footfalls. After having a blast on weekends, it has been enjoying a superb trend on weekdays. In a recent development, the film has achieved a significant milestone on its 28th day on BookMyShow (BMS).

Dhurandhar becomes the 2nd highest ticket-selling Bollywood film on BookMyShow!

Being the leading online ticket booking platform, BookMyShow witnessed massive admissions for the Ranveer Singh-led spy action thriller. Even on weekdays, it is registering solid ticket sales. Speaking about the latest update, the film has sold 1,24,75,390 (12.47+ million) tickets on the ticket-booking platform (as of 2 pm IST).

With 12.47+ million tickets, Dhurandhar has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (12.4 million) to become the second-highest ticket-selling Bollywood film on BookMyShow. Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava holds the top spot with 12.58 million tickets sold on the ticket-booking platform. Very soon, it will overtake Chhaava to claim the top spot.

It’s 8th highest ticket-selling film on BookMyShow

Among all Indian films, Dhurandhar holds the eighth spot. The list is topped by Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (20.41 million tickets).

Take a look at the top 10 highest ticket-selling films on BookMyShow:

Pushpa 2 – 20.41 million KGF Chapter 2 – 17.1 million Baahubali 2 – 16 million Kantara Chapter 1 – 14.1 million RRR – 13.4 million Kalki 2898 AD – 13.14 million Chhaava – 12.58 million Dhurandhar – 12.47+ million Jawan – 12.4 million Stree 2 – 11.16 million

More about the film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the Bollywood magnum opus also stars Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, and Gaurav Gera in key roles. It was theatrically released on December 5. It is produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It was reportedly made at a budget of 225 crores.

