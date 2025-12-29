Akhanda 2 was the last big release from Tollywood in 2025, and it was released amid high expectations. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a major box office failure. Both in India and overseas, it scored much below expectations. In the overseas market, everyone was eager to see how it performs in the North American territory (the USA and Canada), and sadly, it emerged as a big loss venture for the distributors. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Akhanda 2 is a big failure at the North American box office

In the post-COVID era, Nandamuri Balakrishna witnessed a rise in his box office potential in North America. Since his previous movies had done well in the territory, expectations were high for his latest release. Additionally, a sequel factor was at play this time. Weeks before the release, box office enthusiasts were hoping for the first $1 million premiere grosser for Balayya, but in reality, it took over two weeks for the film to reach the aforementioned number.

It has been learned that Akhanda 2 has touched the milestone of $1 million (8.99 crores) at the North American box office. While the milestone is significant, the collection is much lower than the breakeven value in the territory. It has emerged as a failure, thus breaking Balayya’s streak of successful films in the region.

Nandamuri Balakrishna makes history with Akhanda 2!

Amid this failure, Akhanda 2 has helped Nandamuri Balakrishna achieve an exciting feat. With the Akhanda sequel, Balayya has delivered his fifth consecutive $1 million grosser at the North American box office. He has also made history by becoming the only senior Tollywood hero to have five $1 million grossers in the territory.

More about the film

Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the Akhanda sequel was released on December 12. It also features Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Harshaali Malhotra in key roles. It was produced by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, and Ishan Saksena under the banners of 14 Reels Plus Entertainment and IVY Entertainment.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash India Box Office Day 10: Becomes 8th Highest-Grossing Hollywood Film, Beats Mufasa: The Lion King

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News