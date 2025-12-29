Akhanda 2 has entered its final stage of theatrical run as the collection during the third weekend was below the 1 crore mark on each day. It clearly shows that the film is a major disappointment at the worldwide box office. However, even during the underwhelming run, it has achieved some big feats for Nandamuri Balakrishna. The latest one is that the biggie has emerged as his third-highest-grossing film globally. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 17!

How much did Akhanda 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 17 days?

In India, the Akhanda sequel had a poor third weekend, earning just 1.83 crores. Overall, it has earned an estimated 90.88 crore net in the domestic market, which equals 107.23 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 12.3 crore gross so far, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 17-day worldwide box office collection stands at 119.53 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 90.88 crores

India gross – 107.23 crores

Overseas gross – 12.3 crores

Worldwide gross – 119.53 crores

Overtakes Akhanda’s lifetime collection

With 119.53 crore gross in the kitty, Akhanda 2 surpassed Akhanda (118.72 crore gross) to become Nandamuri Balakrishna’s third-highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. It’ll end its run in the same position as surpassing Daaku Maharaaj (125.75 crore gross) looks difficult, considering the film’s slow pace.

Take a look at Nandamuri Balakrishna’s top grossers globally:

Veera Simha Reddy – 130.21 crores Daaku Maharaaj – 125.75 crores Akhanda 2 – 119.53 crores (17 days) Akhanda – 118.72 crores Bhagavanth Kesari – 114.84 crores

First failure of Boyapati Srinu and Balayya’s duo

The Akhanda sequel was reportedly made on a budget of 200 crores, making it Balayya’s most expensive movie. It is helmed by Boyapati Srinu. As the film has turned out to be a major failure, it broke the streak of successful films by the Srinu and Balayya duo. Previously, they collaborated on Simha, Legend, and Akhanda, all of which were box office successes.

