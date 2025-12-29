Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar concluded its fourth weekend on a rocking note, and now, it has entered the weekdays of the fourth week. While the film has broken almost every existing record of Bollywood, it is still refusing to slow down and has enough fuel left in the tank. Speaking about the fourth Monday, day 25, the film has registered superb numbers in advance booking and is all set to record the biggest fourth Monday ever at the Indian box office.

Dhurandhar grosses over 3.5 crores through day 25 advance booking

Despite several movies running alongside, the show count of the Bollywood spy action thriller remains massive. On the fourth Monday, it has 9,868 shows scheduled across the nation, which is simply unbelievable and indicates the demand among the audience. Coming to the advance booking, for today, the film sold a mind-blowing 1.68 lakh tickets before the first show started. In terms of collection, it has grossed 3.75 crores at the Indian box office through day 25 pre-sales.

Out of 1.68 lakh tickets sold, 81K+ tickets have been sold at national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis). It includes 41K+ tickets from PVR. Inox has witnessed a sale of 28K+ tickets, while 12K+ tickets have been booked at Cinepolis.

Day 25 prediction: Set to register the biggest 4th Monday at the Indian box office

Apart from the strong advance booking, Dhurandhar is likely to see a huge turnout of audiences through spot bookings. In such a scenario, it is confirmed that the film is going to cross the 10 crore net mark on day 25, targeting 11-12 crore net at the Indian box office. Yes, the magnum opus is going to score beyond 10 crores today, recording the biggest fourth Monday ever by beating Pushpa 2‘s 7.55 crore net (all languages).

More about the film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar was theatrically released on December 5, 2025. It also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles. It is produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of B62 Studios and Jio Studios.

