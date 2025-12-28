What an unbelievable run Dhurandhar is enjoying at the box office. We’ve lost count of the records it has garnered in India as well as its worldwide run. Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s spy action thriller has now emerged as the 4th highest-grossing Indian film in North America. Scroll below for the latest update!

Dhurandhar North America Box Office Collection

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar has accumulated $15.66 million (INR 140.63 crores) in North America in 22 days of its box office run. It continues to be the #1 choice of audiences as Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri could not pick up the required pace in its opening weekend.

Ranveer Singh’s film refuses to slow down, and the holiday season is only going to help boost more footfalls. Only the sky is the limit for this spy action thriller, which is on rampage mode!

Emerges as the 4th highest-grossing Indian film in North America

The record-breaking spree continues as Dhurandhar has now left behind the lifetime of SS Rajamouli’s RRR in the USA/ Canada markets. It is now the 4th-highest Indian grosser of all time.

The best is yet to come, as it will be exciting to see how soon Aditya Dhar’s film knocks down Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and enters the top 3 highest Indian grossers in North America. It should be able to achieve the milestone in the coming week.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian grossers in North America:

Baahubali 2 – $22 million Kalki 2898 AD – $18.57 million Pathaan – $17.49 million Dhurandhar – $15.66 million (22 days) RRR – $15.34 million Pushpa 2 – $15.26 million Jawan – $15.23 million Animal – $15 million Dangal – $12.19 million Padmaavat – $12.17 million

