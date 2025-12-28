The Bollywood spy action thriller is shining bright at the worldwide box office. Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer has moved way past the 1050 crore mark. It is now set to overtake Pathaan and become the 8th highest-grossing Indian film ever. Scroll below for the day 23 global update!

Mind-boggling run continues worldwide

In 23 days of its box office run, Dhurandhar has accumulated 1069.05 crore gross. It earned 706.40 crore net from the Indian market, which is approximately 833.35 crore in gross earnings. The remaining 235.50 crore gross is from the overseas run.

Beats Kalki 2898 AD

Before the end of the fourth weekend, Aditya Dhar’s directorial crossed the global lifetime of Kalki 2898 AD. It is now the 8th highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. For the unversed, Prabhas starrer had amassed 1054.67 crore gross in its lifetime.

On track to beat Pathaan

Exciting times are ahead as Dhurandhar is now set to beat the global run of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which had earned 1069.85 crore gross back in 2023. Ranveer Singh’s film only needs 80 lakhs more in the kitty to become the 7th highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office.

Post that, the Bollywood spy action thriller will chase another Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster, Jawan (1163.82 crores).

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films at the worldwide box office:

Dangal: 2059.04 crores Baahubali 2: 1800 crores Pushpa 2: 1785.84 crores RRR: 1275.51 crores KGF Chapter 2: 1230 crores Jawan: 1163.82 crores Pathaan: 1069.85 crores Dhurandhar: 1069.05 crore Kalki 2898 AD: 1054.67 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 915 crores

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Summary (23 days)

India net: 706.40 crores

India gross: 833.55 crores

Overseas gross – 235.5 crores

Worldwide gross – 1069.05 crores

