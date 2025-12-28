Ranveer Singh’s spy action thriller Dhurandhar continues to roar loud in India and worldwide. It is surpassing every possible expectation to achieve new milestones at the box office. Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller has now crossed Dhoom 3 to emerge as he 9th highest overseas grosser of all time in Bollywood. Scroll below for the exciting update!

Dhurandhar Overseas Box Office Collection

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar has amassed an estimated 235.5 crore gross at the overseas box office. It is maintaining an impressive pace despite completing three weeks in theatres. It is also to be noted that there’s competition from Avatar: Fire And Ash, Zootopia 2, and other Hollywood releases in North America and other significant markets. Despite the obstacles, its momentum is magnificent.

Now the 9th highest-grossing Bollywood overseas!

Akshaye Khanna co-starrer is already the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 at the international box office. In the last 24 hours, the spy action thriller crossed the overseas lifetime of Dhoom 3. With that, it has become the #9 highest Bollywood grosser of all time.

The next target is to beat Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (257 crores). It will cross a considerable margin on the fourth Sunday and should be able to achieve the milestone in the next 2-3 days. And that’s probably where Dhurandhar will conclude its journey, as surpassing PK (342.5 crores) during the first phase of its box office run would be difficult.

Top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the overseas box office (gross):

Dangal – 1521 crores Secret Superstar – 822.92 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 482.54 crores Pathaan – 412 crores Jawan – 406 crores Andhadhun – 361 crores PK – 342.5 crores Animal – 257 crores Dhurandhar – 235.5 crores Dhoom 3 – 229 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Day 3: Kartik Aaryan’s Film Shows Growth & Beats 3 Bollywood Films Of 2025

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News