The big Diwali release, Thamma, continues to do well at the Indian box office even after the Diwali festive season ended. While it is facing stiff competition from Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat in B and C centers, it is performing smoothly in A centers. After minting a healthy sum during the first 4 days, the film displayed a good jump on its first Saturday, day 5. In the meantime, it also emerged as Ayushmann Khurrana’s fifth-highest-grossing film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Thamma earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The romantic horror comedy entertainer exceeded expectations on the opening day by raking in a solid 25.11 crores. After backing the opening day, the Diwali factor also boosted the collections on the second day. Thereafter, decent word-of-mouth came into play, and a healthy sum of 71.45 crores was recorded on the board in the first four days. On day 5, the first Saturday, the film entered the weekend mode and amassed an estimated 14.5 crores.

Overall, Thamma has earned an estimated 85.95 crore net at the Indian box office in 5 days. Including GST, the gross domestic collection is 101.42 crores. Today, on day 6, the film is expected to hit a century, which will be a big milestone.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 25.11 crores

Day 2 – 19.23 crores

Day 3 – 14.45 crores

Day 4 – 12.66 crores

Day 5 – 14.5 crores

Total – 85.95 crores

Becomes Ayushmann Khurrana’s 5th highest-grosser

With 85.95 crores in the kitty, Thamma has emerged as Ayushmann Khurrana’s fifth-highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. To achieve the feat, it comfortably surpassed Andhadhun (72.5 crores). Soon, it will also surpass Dream Girl 2 (105 crores) to become the actor’s fourth-highest grosser. Even Bala (116.38 crores) will be comfortably crossed in the next few days.

Take a look at Ayushmann’s top 5 grossers in India (net):

Dream Girl – 139.7 crores Badhaai Ho – 136.8 crores Bala – 116.38 crores Dream Girl 2 – 105 crores Thamma – 85.95 crores (5 days)

