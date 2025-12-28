Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri released in theatres on December 25, 2025. It is facing strong competition from Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire And Ash. The journey has gotten more challenging as there is a limited screen count. Despite that, there was a slight jump in collection on Saturday. Scroll below for the day 3 box office collection!

Crosses the 20 crore mark

2025 was the year of romantic films. From Sanam Teri Kasam re-release to Saiyaara to the last release Tere Ishk Mein, cine-goers opted for light-hearted love stories. Sameer Vidwans’ directorial seemed like the perfect option for Christmas. Unfortunately, the release time turned out to be a major obstacle due to the success of Dhurandhar.

According to the official figures, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri collected 6.75 crores on day 3. It managed to showcase a slight improvement from 6.03 crores earned on Friday. It will enjoy a 4-day extended weekend as it was released on Thursday, which is a benefit.

The net box office collection in India has reached 21.24 crores. Including taxes, the gross total has come to 25.06 crores.

Check out the day-wise box office collection (India net) here:

Day 1: 8.46 crores

Day 2: 6.03 crores

Day 3: 6.75 crores

Total: 21.24 crores

Beats 3 Bollywood films of 2025

In the last 24 hours, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer has managed to surpass the domestic lifetime of three Bollywood films of 2025. The list includes Mastiii 4 (14.95 crores), 120 Bahadur (18.41 crores), and Haq (20.91 crores).

Today, it will leave behind Siddhant Chaturvedi and Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak 2 (24.24 crores).

Box Office Day 3 Summary

India net: 21.24 crores

India gross: 25.06 crores

