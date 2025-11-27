Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani’s Mastiii 4 is facing strong competition at the ticket windows. It arrived in a direct box office clash with 120 Bahadur, but is also competing against De De Pyaar De 2 and other rivals. There’s good news as Milap Zaveri’s directorial is only 22 lakhs away from achieving a notable milestone. Scroll below for the day 6 report!

Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 6

According to estimates, Mastiii 4 earned 1.08 crores on day 6. It witnessed a 32.5% drop after earning 1.60 crores on the first discounted Tuesday. The journey has been stable so far, but another roadblock is on the way as Tere Ishk Mein is releasing tomorrow, i.e., November 28, 2025. Ticket windows will get further congested, and it will be the survival of the fittest.

The overall earnings at the Indian box office come to 12.78 crores net. Mastiii 4 is reportedly mounted at a budget of 50 crores. In almost a week, the makers have recovered around 25.5% of the reported cost. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 15.08 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Day 1: 2.75 crores

Day 2: 2.75 crores

Day 3: 3 crores

Day 4: 1.6 crores

Day 5: 1.6 crores

Day 6: 1.08 crores

Total: 12.78 crores

All set to surpass Great Grand Masti!

Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani’s reunion is all set to beat their 2016 film, Great Grand Masti, at the Indian box office. Their last film earned only 13 crores in its lifetime. Today, Mastiii 4 will cross that mark and officially become the 3rd highest-grossing film in the franchise.

That’s not it; with 22 lakhs more in the kitty, it will also become the 9th highest-grossing adult film of all-time in Bollywood!

Mastiii 4 Box Office Summary Day 6

India net: 12.78 crores

India gross: 15.08 crores

