Aanand L Rai and Dhanush have reunited for the Bollywood film, Tere Ishk Mein. Releasing on November 28, 2025, there are high expectations from the romantic drama at the box office. But will Kriti Sanon be able to rewrite her history after 8 years, shuffling her top 10 highest-grossing films of all time? Scroll below for a detailed report!

Kriti Sanon’s top 10 highest-grossing films

The recent few years have been rewarding for Kriti Sanon. Most of her films among her top 10 grossers in India are her releases post 2019. Prabhas led Adipurush dominates the list with its lifetime collection of 288.15 crores in all languages. The other titles on the list include Dilwale, Crew, and Heropanti, among others.

On the other hand, Bareilly Ki Barfi, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana, holds the last spot with its domestic earnings of 34.30 crores back in 2017.

Will Tere Ishk Mein debut among her top 10 grossers?

Tere Ishk Mein is expected to make its box office debut, earning over 10 crore on day 1. In its lifetime, it has set an easy target of 34.30 crores to surpass Bareilly Ki Barfi and secure a spot among Kriti Sanon’s top 10 highest-grossing films in history. The milestone will be easily achievable unless the early reviews are upside down.

Check out the highest-grossing films of Kriti Sanon at the Indian box office (net collection):

Adipurush (2023): 288.15 crores Housefull 4 (2019): 206 crores Dilwale (2015): 148 crores Luka Chuppi (2019): 94.15 crores Crew (2024): 90 crores Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024): 87 crores Bhediya (2022): 65.84 crores Heropanti (2014): 55 crores Bachchan Pandey (2022): 50.25 crores Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017): 34.3 crores

More about Tere Ishk Mein

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush’s romantic drama is enjoying a good pre-release hype. The trailer was appreciated. It has gained 99.7K interests on BookMyShow. It is an AR Rahman musical. The romantic film will be released in Hindi and Tamil versions.

