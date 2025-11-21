Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa led Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has completed a month-long run in theatres. It is already a super-hit at the box office, so whatever is being added is a bonus! But the Bollywood romantic drama is inches away from clocking one last, but major milestone for director Milap Zaveri. Scroll below for a detailed report!

How much has Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earned in India?

According to estimates, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat witnessed a slight growth in collection on the fourth Thursday, adding 16 lakhs to the kitty. It is facing strict competition from Thamma, Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi), Haq, and The Taj Story. The hold is appreciable, but Mastii 4 and 120 Bahadur will make the journey more challenging starting today.

The overall box office collection in India has come to 85.59 crore net, which is approximately 100.99 crores in gross total. Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s romantic drama was mounted at an estimated budget of 25 crores. In 31 days, the makers have minted profits of a whopping 242.36%. It is a super-hit, but it will not be able to attain the ‘super-duper hit’ target, as clocking a century will be out of reach.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 62.38 crores (10 days)

Week 2: 15.90 crores

Week 3: 5.85 crores

Week 4: 1.46 crores

Total: 85.59 crores

Will it attain that one big feat for Milap Zaveri?

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is the second highest-grossing film of director Milap Zaveri. It only needs to earn 3.46 crores more to beat Satyameva Jayate (89.05 crores) and take over the #1 spot. The fifth weekend will be the last big opportunity for the romantic drama to achieve its goal, after which the collections are expected to fall again at the lower end. Fingers crossed!

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Summary Day 31

Budget: 25 crores

India net: 85.59 crores

ROI: 242.36%

India gross: 100.99 crores

Overseas gross: 16.50 crores

Worldwide gross: 117.49 crores

Verdict: Super-hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Day 7: Beats Every Single Romantic Grosser Of 2025 In Debut Week Except 2!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News