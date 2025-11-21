Paresh Rawal’s The Taj Story has managed to touch the 20 crore mark at the box office. The courtroom drama has been maintaining a decent run since the last three weeks. In 21 days, the film stands at a net collection of 19.82 crore in India.

Last Two Milestones For Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal’s film is all set to hit the last two milestones with only 6.7 crore collection more; the courtroom drama might reach its final destination at the box office. However, looking at the pace of the film, it seems an impossible task for the time being!

The Taj Story Box Office Day 21

On the 21st day, the third Thursday, November 21, The Taj Story earned 17 lakh at the box office. This is a good jump from the previous day, which earned 12 lakh at the box office. The film is mounted on a budget of 25 crore and has recovered 79.2% of the budget.

Check out the daily breakdown of the film at the box office.

Week 1: 11 crore

Week 2: 6.7 crore

Day 15: 30 lakh

Day 16: 50 lakh

Day 17: 65 lakh

Day 18: 15 lakh

Day 19: 23 lakh

Day 20: 12 lakh

Day 21: 17 lakh

Total: 19.82 crore

With only 6.7 crore more, Paresh Rawal‘s film will hit the last two milestones at the box office. Recovering its budget, the film will be called a success, and surpassing 26.5 crore, it will surpass Paresh Rawal’s fourth-highest grosser, Raja Natwarlal.

The Taj Story Box Office Summary

Here’s the breakdown of the courtroom drama at the box office after 21 days.

India Net Collection: 19.82 crore

India Gross Collection: 23.38 crore

Budget: 25 crore

Budget Recovery: 79.2%

Overseas Gross Collection: 1.1 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 24.48 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

