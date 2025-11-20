Gujarati devotional drama, Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate, is achieving massive heights at the Indian box office. Made on a budget of only 50 lakh, Reeva Rachh‘s starrer has not only emerged as the most profitable Indian film of 2025, but of recent times. Scroll below for the total collection in 41 days!

How much has Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate earned in India?

Ankit Sakhiya’s directorial is enjoying a glorious run in theatres. It has completed 40 days but continues to mint moolah over 2.50 crore daily, which is humongous. According to Sacnilk, Laalo added 2.65 crores to the kitty on day 41. It maintained a strong hold, bringing in better earnings than the 2.50 crore earned on the 6th Monday.

The overall box office collection surges to 60.90 crores in India. As mentioned above, Laalo was made on a small budget of 50 lakhs. It is one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema in recent times. The Gujarati devotional drama has minted profits of an earth-shattering 12080% so far. Mind you, it refuses to wrap up the theatrical run anytime soon.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown below (India net collection):

Week 1: 27 lakhs

Week 2: 23 lakhs

Week 3: 62 lakhs

Week 4: 12.08 crores

Week 5: 25.7 crores

Week 6: 22 crores

Total: 60.90 crores

Is now the highest-grossing Gujarati film in history!

The 2019 film Chaal Jeevi Laiye! was the highest-grossing Gujarati film of all time with a global lifetime gross of 40 crore. Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate, with its domestic run alone, has earned 52% higher moolah already!

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate Box Office Summary (41 Days)

Budget: 50 lakh

India net: 60.90 crores

India gross: 71.86 crores

ROI: 12080%

Verdict: Blockbuster

