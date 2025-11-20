Haq Worldwide Box Office: Emraan Hashmi & Yami Gautam's Film Is 12.4 Crore Away From The Next Big Milestone

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam’s social courtroom drama Haq has managed to touch the 20 crore mark at the box office in 13 days, and the film is all set to enter the third weekend at the box office. It would be interesting to see how the third weekend fares at the box office with more films occupying the screens.
Emraan Hashmi’s Top 10 Films
Emraan Hashmi’s top 10 highest grossers in India is ruled by The Dirty Picture‘s 85 crore at the top spot and Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji’s 28 crore at number 10. In order to enter his top 10 films, his latest courtroom drama still needs almost 10 crore more!
Haq Box Office Day 13
On the 13th day, Haq earned 35 lakh at the box office. It was a drop from the previous day, which earned 45 lakh at the box office. If the film takes another jump during the third weekend, it might churn out some more decent earnings at the box office.
Check out the day-wise breakdown of the courtroom drama helmed by Suparn Verma.
- Week 1: 15.06 crore
- Day 8: 65 lakh
- Day 9: 1.1 crore
- Day 10: 1.2 crore
- Day 11: 35 lakh
- Day 12: 45 lakh
- Day 13: 35 lakh
Total: 19.16 crore
Haq Worldwide Box Office
Globally, Haq has managed to earn a gross collection of 27.96 crore at the box office. The film is still 12.4 crore away from axing the tenth-highest-grossing Emraan Hashmi film globally! Currently, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji has a gross collection of 40.4 crore, which is the tenth-highest-grossing Emraan Hashmi film globally.
Haq Box Office Summary
Check out the box office breakdown of the social courtroom drama at the box office after 13 days.
- India Net Collection: 19.16 crore
- India Gross Collection: 22.56 crore
- Budget: 40 crore
- Budget Recovery:47.9%
- Overseas Gross Collection: 5.4 crore
- Worldwide Gross Collection: 27.96 crore
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
