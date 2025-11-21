Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s romantic horror-comedy Thamma continues to witness footfalls at the ticket windows. It has officially completed a month-long run and emerged as a box office success. Scroll below for the updated collection, profits, and more details!

How much has Thamma earned in India?

According to estimates, Thamma raked in 8 lakhs on day 31. It was a regular working Thursday, which led to a 33% drop in box office collection, compared to 12 lakhs garnered on the previous day. Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial was already battling against Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Haq, and The Taj Story, among others. Today, Mastiii 4 and 120 Bahadur have also joined the competition.

The overall earnings in India have reached 156.74 crores net in 31 days. Thamma was reportedly mounted on a budget of 140 crores. It has recovered its estimated cost and entered the safe zone, with returns of 16.74 crores so far. Maddock Horror Comedy Universe has added another success to its kitty.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 123.25 crores (10 days)

(10 days) Week 2: 26.35 crores

Week 3: 5.69 crores

Week 4: 1.45 crores

Total: 156.74 crores

Thamma worldwide collection!

At the overseas box office, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has collected 26.50 crores. Combined with the domestic gross, the worldwide total stands at 211.45 crore gross. It recently surpassed Sikandar to become the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 globally.

Climbing up the ladder will no longer be possible, as the overseas run has almost concluded, and the domestic collection has dropped to around 10 lakhs daily. Besides, there’s a huge margin from Raid 2, which stands at the 7th spot with its global lifetime of 242.42 crore gross.

hamma Box Office Summary (31 days)

Budget: 140 crores

India net: 156.74 crores*

ROI: 11.31%

India gross: 184.95 crores

Overseas gross: 26.50 crores

Worldwide gross: 211.45 crores

Verdict: Plus

*estimates, official figures awaited.

