Amarjit Singh Saron’s directorial Ikk Kudi is heading for the success status at the worldwide box office. After an underwhelming opening weekend, Shehnaaz Gill’s romantic comedy witnessed a massive boost in word-of-mouth, and is now the 4th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025 worldwide. Scroll below for the day 21 report!

Ikk Kudi is close to recovering its budget!

According to Sacnilk, Shehnaaz Gill’s debut production added another 10 lakh to its box office collection on day 21. It saw minimal growth from the 8 lakh earned on the third Wednesday. The domestic collection in India has now surged to 4.57 crore net, which is about 5.39 crores in gross earnings.

Ikk Kudi is made on a budget of 5 crores. In 21 days, the makers have recovered 91% of the estimated cost. By the end of this weekend, the romantic comedy will revive its complete cost and enter the safe zone.

Check out the box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 1.62 crores

Week 2: 1.88 crores

Week 3: 1.07 crores

Total: 4.57 crores

Shining bright worldwide!

While even Bollywood biggies like Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2 failed to impress audiences overseas, Shehnaaz Gill starrer is witnessing a good response. It has accumulated 9 crore gross at the international box office so far, taking its worldwide total to 15.39 crore gross.

Ikk Kudi is now the fourth highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. It is only behind Saunkan Saunkanay 2, Sardaar Ji 3, and Sarbala Ji.

Take a look at the top 5 Punjabi grossers of 2025 worldwide:

Sardaar Ji 3: 60.70 crores (estimates) Saunkan Saunkanay 2: 34.90 crores Sarbala Ji: 26.22 crores Ikk Kudi: 15.39 crores Nikka Zaildar 4: 6.45 crores

Ikk Kudi Box Office Summary Day 20

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 4.47 crores

Budget recovery: 91.4%

India gross: 5.39 crores

Overseas gross: 9 crores

Worldwide gross: 15.39 crores

