Kaantha, featuring Dulquer Salmaan, P. Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse, and Rana Daggubati in key roles, has concluded its first week at the Indian box office. Since there were no major releases last week, it was expected to do well, but unfortunately, the run has been underwhelming. Yes, the film has managed to recover more than half of its cost in the first 7 days, but it’s still in a dicey position, and its fate remains unclear.

The Kollywood period mystery thriller opened to mostly favorable reviews from critics. However, among the ticket-buying audience, word of mouth has been average to decent. Compared to Dulquer’s last theatrical release, Lucky Baskhar, this one is a bit niche, which limited the film’s ability to attract the desired footfalls in its first week. Also, it received some criticism for its slow pace.

How much did Kaantha earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

Kaantha started its journey on a decent note by earning 4.35 crores, but failed to amplify it. During the first weekend, an expected jump was missing, and collections remained on the lower side during weekdays. Overall, the film wrapped up its 7-day run at the Indian box office by scoring 20.69 crore net, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, it stands at 24.41 crore gross.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 4.35 crores

Day 2 – 5 crores

Day 3 – 4.5 crores

Day 4 – 1.8 crores

Day 5 – 1.85 crores

Day 6 – 1.75 crores

Day 7 – 1.44 crores

Total – 20.69 crores

Kaantha is in danger despite making over 50% recovery

Reportedly, Kaantha was made on a budget of 40 crores. Against this cost, the film has earned 20.69 crore net so far, thus recovering 51.72% of its budget. While the pace of recovery has been decent to good, the concern is the remaining distance it needs to cover.

To enter the safe zone, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer must earn 40 crore net in India. So, from the present position, it must add 19.31 crores to the kitty. The task is tough considering the ordinary collections of the film during weekdays, but still, it has some chance to make a turnaround if it performs well during the second weekend.

