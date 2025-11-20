After KGF Chapter 2, Kantara Chapter 1 has emerged as a landmark film in the history of the Kannada film industry. Right from the opening day, the magnum opus started hitting out of the park, and due to its strong content, it managed a long run in theaters. It has already completed a 49-day theatrical run, during which it made super earnings at the worldwide box office. However, the biggie has missed an entry to the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Kantara Chapter 1 earn at the worldwide box office in 49 days?

As per the latest update, the magnum opus earned around 13 lakh in India on its day 49. Overall, it has earned an estimated 621.22 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the domestic gross collection stands at 733.03 crores. Overseas, it has almost ended its run and currently stands at 111 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 844.03 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 621.22 crores

India gross – 733.03 crores

Overseas gross – 111 crores

Worldwide gross – 844.03 crores

Misses the spot in the top 10 Indian grossers

Looking at the start it got, Kantara Chapter 1 was a contender to join the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films globally, but unfortunately, it couldn’t make it. Yes, the film is still running in theaters, but it won’t be able to get even close to the list, as the margin is big. From its current position, it is heading for a lifetime collection of around 844.5-845 crore gross.

To join the top 10 Indian grossers, the Rishab Shetty starrer must surpass Animal’s 910.72 crores, which is completely out of reach.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films globally:

Dangal – 2059.04 crores Baahubali 2 – 1800 crores Pushpa 2 – 1785.84 crores RRR – 1275.51 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 1230 crores Jawan – 1163.82 crores Pathaan – 1069.85 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 1054.67 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 915 crores Animal – 910.72 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

