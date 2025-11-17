Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan starrer De De Pyaar De 2 is enjoying a successful run in theatres worldwide. Within 72 hours of its big release, it has axed the overseas lifetime of Son Of Sardaar 2. The best is yet to come, as it will officially become our Singham’s 2nd highest-grossing film of 2025 today. Scroll below for the day 3 global update!

De De Pyaar De 2 goes past the 10 crore mark overseas!

At the overseas box office, Anshul Sharma’s film has accumulated 13.26 crore gross in 3 days, as per the official update. It has surpassed the international lifetime of Son Of Sardaar 2 (9.75 crores) to emerge as Ajay Devgn’s #2 film of 2025.

The romantic comedy is now aiming to surpass Sky Force and Baaghi 4, which grossed 15 crore gross in their overseas lifetime. Post that, it will compete against Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which has collected 16.50 crores so far.

Crosses the 50 crore mark worldwide!

De De Pyaar De 2 has earned 45.34 crore gross at the Indian box office in 3 days. Combined with the overseas collection, its worldwide total has surged to 58.60 crore gross. Ajay Devgn’s romantic comedy has gone way past the 50 crore mark, that too within 72 hours of its theatrical release. All eyes are now on its hold on the first Monday.

Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan co-starrer is now chasing the global lifetime of Son Of Sardaar 2 (65.38 crores). With exactly 6.78 crores more in the kitty, it will officially beat Ajay Devgn’s last release at the global box office and become his 2nd highest grosser of 2025. Raid 2 topples the list with its worldwide earnings of 242.42 crore gross.

De De Pyaar De 2 Worldwide Box Office Summary (3 Days)

India net: 38.43 crores

India gross: 45.34 crores

Overseas gross: 13.26 crores

Worldwide gross: 58.60 crores

